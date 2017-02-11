CONTROVERSIAL plans to fine people who purposely rev car engines have been met with almost 200 comments.

Vale of White Horse District Council received 193 responses to its consultation about a potential public space protection order (PSPO) in Abingdon.

The move would allow police officers to fine people creating ‘vehicle-related noise nuisance’, including blaring radio stereos, screeching tyres and revving engines.

The district council wants to bring in the PSPO by summer following complaints of such behaviour in The Charter car park.

Council spokesman Gavin Walton yesterday confirmed how many responses about the plans were received, following the closure of public consultation on Monday.

He said the council had not yet detected what the general consensus was, adding: “We will look at any comments made when carrying out the analysis.”

PSPOs allow local authorities to create rules to tackle behaviour specific to an area, which may not already be covered in legislation.

They have previously attracted criticism from people who claim they bestow too much power and limit freedom.

The PSPO in Abingdon would also reinstate rules currently outlined in an existing order, which allows police officers to stop someone drinking alcohol if they are behaving anti-socially in public.

Last week Oxford City Council backed out of plans to bring in a PSPO to tackle illegal mooring on the city’s waterways, following a wave of opposition.