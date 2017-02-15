A FORMER Abingdon councillor has insisted the scrapped scheme to turn the town's Guildhall into a cinema was – and still is – viable.
Iain Littlejohn has urged Abingdon Town Council to revisit the plan following the failure of a subsequent scheme to fit it with a cafe and pop-up screening room.
Mr Littlejohn headed the council's Guildhall committee when it first floated the £3.5m cinema plan in 2013, and said he was 'frustrated' when it was pulled two years later.
He claimed councillors had 'missed an opportunity', calling on them re-approach cinema companies that initially expressed interest in the Abbey Close site.
He said: "The cinema project was viable. I feel they have made the wrong decision and haven't interpreted the commercial bids properly. I believe this would be a huge asset and I am extremely disappointed that they have missed this opportunity to do something fantastic for the town.
"I call upon the councillors to revisit discussion with one or more of the vendors and look at whether a different deal can be done."
By the time crucial decisions were made about the cinema plan, Mr Littlejohn was no longer a councillor and could not take part in discussions.
He claimed the council knew that one bid in particular would reap 'significant financial advantage', although names of cinemas that bid for the project have never been publicised due to commercial sensitivity.
When asked if the council would reinvestigate the cinema scheme, its leader Mike Badcock said: "The answer is no."
He insisted any thought that the cinema scheme might have been viable was dispelled after tenders came back in, adding: "The real price of it was simply not affordable.
"The decision has been made and it has been made for very, very good reasons. It's very easy to spend somebody else's money but the amount it would cost to put a cinema in is enormous. We would have had to borrow a 40-year loan. I don't think Mr Littlejohn has the right to put his personal views onto the children of Abingdon who would end up having to pay for it [as future taxpayers]."
Mr Littlejohn said he felt 'very let-down' by the project's failure.
He said: "I put three and a half years into the plan and strongly believed in it, but unfortunately it's fallen by the wayside. Perhaps they haven't got the humility to go back and approach those people."
The former councillor also said he was 'not surprised' that the subsequent cafe plan also failed, adding: "There is nothing inherent about the nature of the building that means you couldn't do something. But the business case was a little fanciful."
Drayton resident Brian Eastoe has also been lobbying the council to revisit the cinema plan.
The 82-year-old, who struck commercial deals throughout his career in the oil industry, said: "In the past couple of years the population of Abingdon and surrounding villages has increased by thousands. What might have been borderline [to make the plan viable] then, won't necessary be now.
"This cinema is absolutely essential and it's the only suitable site available in the town centre. The council has really got to listen to people. It's a key location and I'm very confident that a cinema could be persuaded to take it on. They ought to renegotiate.
"There is a real lack of leisure facilities in the town. Cinemas are very popular and very profitable."
Mr Eastoe said he has even approached the council offering his expertise for free, adding: "They need someone to ask consultants specific questions."
The council is working on restoring the historical part of Guildhall and Mr Badcock said he is 'still looking at other uses' for the Abbey Hall, after tenders exceeded the budget by almost £1m.
Comments
[deleted]
Mr Badcock's approach seems to be to allow the town to slowly wither on the vine. Anyone with commercial experience can see we desperately need to re-vitalise the town centre. A partnership with a local cinema operator would seem like a very sensible way in which we might retain and maintain a council owned building, increase footfall in the town and offer something different for people in the town. You have to invest to re-generate. Borrowing money is probably cheaper than any period in living memory, so what precisely is the problem?
The Town Council seem to be floundering with a lack of skills and no clear strategy. The poorly thought through cafe project which offered no clear benefit has, as expected, fallen through. Perhaps Mr Badcock and his colleagues might set out their strategy because as a local council tax payer 'the answer is no' and we are 'still looking at other uses' isn't giving me any confidence in their leadership; it demonstrates a lack of clarity and vision. If we continue to flounder with this short-termism, the building will become unaffordable and no doubt the council will try and offload some of the site and retain the income.
Mr Badcock's approach seems to be to allow the town to slowly wither on the vine. Anyone with commercial experience can see we desperately need to re-vitalise the town centre. A partnership with a local cinema operator would seem like a very sensible way in which we might retain and maintain a council owned building, increase footfall in the town and offer something different for people in the town. You have to invest to re-generate. Borrowing money is probably cheaper than any period in living memory, so what precisely is the problem?
The Town Council seem to be floundering with a lack of skills and no clear strategy. The poorly thought through cafe project which offered no clear benefit has, as expected, fallen through. Perhaps Mr Badcock and his colleagues might set out their strategy because as a local council tax payer 'the answer is no' and we are 'still looking at other uses' isn't giving me any confidence in their leadership; it demonstrates a lack of clarity and vision. If we continue to flounder with this short-termism, the building will become unaffordable and no doubt the council will try and offload some of the site and retain the income.
I fear the councils priority seems to be build as many houses as you can in 'Abingdon'. Lodge Hill/Peachcroft Farm is the latest. Without improving the infrastructure. So I forsee all the empty buildings become Flats/apartments. Sell them off at a loss....Old Gaol debacle..
Last edited: 9:22am Wed 15 Feb 17
I fear the councils priority seems to be build as many houses as you can in 'Abingdon'. Lodge Hill/Peachcroft Farm is the latest. Without improving the infrastructure. So I forsee all the empty buildings become Flats/apartments. Sell them off at a loss....Old Gaol debacle..
The centre of Abingdon desperately needs something to attract people to it if it is to retain some of its existing shops let alone attract new ones. With developments in Oxford and Didcot and Marriotts Walk in Witney the town is already losing footfall and will lose more once Westgate and Orchard Centre 2 are completed. Notwithstanding that I'm not convinced the Guild Hall is the right place so why not move the council staff from Abbey House there and use Abbey House as a cinema or indeed the Charter area of Bury Walk shopping center. Both are large enough to accommodate a reasonable size cinema that are more likely to attract visitors rather than the one screen cinema that was unlikely to show the latest films that was proposed by the committee originally.
The centre of Abingdon desperately needs something to attract people to it if it is to retain some of its existing shops let alone attract new ones. With developments in Oxford and Didcot and Marriotts Walk in Witney the town is already losing footfall and will lose more once Westgate and Orchard Centre 2 are completed. Notwithstanding that I'm not convinced the Guild Hall is the right place so why not move the council staff from Abbey House there and use Abbey House as a cinema or indeed the Charter area of Bury Walk shopping center. Both are large enough to accommodate a reasonable size cinema that are more likely to attract visitors rather than the one screen cinema that was unlikely to show the latest films that was proposed by the committee originally.