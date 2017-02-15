A DEVELOPER has vowed to pursue highly-contested plans to build hundreds of homes in a village after being refused planning permission.
London Regeneration Ltd will battle a dismissal of its application for 354 homes in Sutton Courtenay, taking its case to a higher power.
It is plotting an appeal to the planning inspectorate after Vale of White Horse District Council forbade the plans.
The council's decision was published on Friday and said the development off Harwell Road, which would include a medical centre and community facilities, would 'represent a disproportionate addition to the village' and 'cause coalescence between Sutton Courtenay and Didcot'.
Among seven bullet-pointed arguments, council officers echoed villagers' concerns about flooding and the site's potentially harmful proximity to landfill.
The developer's director Roger Freedman said he had long-anticipated rejection at local authority level and blamed 'local politics', referencing widespread opposition from residents.
He said: "We expected this. We have waited and waited for this refusal. We always knew this would be the turnout at local authority level. We expect the planning inspectorate to look at this on planning grounds rather than political grounds.
"We know that development is unpopular in Sutton Courtenay for various reasons, and I don't disagree. I can understand that, if you've lived in a small town or village for 30 years and it's expanding out of recognition. But people need houses. It keeps families together; until quite recently people have had to move miles away."
He said he had taken developments to the inspectorate 'many times' and 'nearly every time' had succeeded, and was confident his team could dispel concerns about drainage and landfill.
Sutton Courtenay resident Callum MacKenzie said villagers would continue to fight against the development if it went to appeal, and stressed the need for housing to fall in line with the village's forthcoming neighbourhood plan.
He said he was relieved the council had refused the development, adding: "Local residents are entitled to expect that any development in the village, if it is to happen, is in line with a neighbourhood plan we are all happy with, once all alternative sites have been properly considered."
Residents are also fighting against Redrow's 200-home proposal for land off Hobbyhorse Lane, for which a decision is due to be made by March 2.
Sandy Lovatt, chairman of the district council's planning committee, insisted the decision was not made on political grounds.
He said: "Nothing is ever decided on political grounds, every property owner has a right to do what they would like provided it does not harm the area."
An appeal is due to be submitted within the next couple of months.
Comments
If the developments were to provide homes to meet the local need, there might be some support. But all the proposed developments are spec builds for commercial gain.
but the council had made clear that building on this site conflicts with planning legislation.
If Mr Freedman has evidence that the decision was made on political rather than planning grounds, then he should,as a responsible citizen, present this to the Council's scrutiny committee, at the very least. However, it does seem that this decision is clearly made on planning grounds, as provided for by planning legislation and rules, the headline ones being "disproportionate addition" and "coalescence". Even neighbourhood plans formulated by villagers, as mentioned by Mr MacKenzie, would be subject to these.
Roger Creedman is clearly a twit. We do not want our village merged with Didcot. Is anything sacrosanct anymore? Is it basically illegal for anyone to want to live in a peaceful village? He goes on about "bring families together". What about all the families which enjoy summer walks around the fields and footpaths? I suppose we're all supposed to be shut indoors watching X factor or out shopping in urban hellholes rather than enjoying the countryside.
Are Sh1trow not content with the legoland they have already forced in the residents of Sutton Courtenay?
Last edited: 6:02pm Wed 15 Feb 17
London Regeneration have wasted enough taxpayers money without taking this to appeal. This development was not included in the Local Plan. It would have been stuck between a giant warehouse and the landfill site and joined us up completely with Didcot. Not to mention the traffic issue on the Harwell Road.
The proposed Redrow site is similar to this one. It would join up the village with the landfill site. This landfill site is unlined and uncapped. The access is also much worse given that it's down at the end of a t-junction residential lane which residents are reliant on for parking. There is also no means of putting in a proper footpath.
Did someone mention sewage?
Mr Freedman's conclusion that the decision was political is interesting. Turning down his application for 354 homes on a green field site, sandwiched between a giant warehouse and a landfill site with an unknown history and, at the same time removing the green gap between our village and Didcot, is not political it is, thankfully, a responsible decision reached following planning law, national and local planning guidelines and importantly our Local Plan.
I note Mr Freedman boasts winning numerous appeals and plans to submit an appeal on this case. There is little evidence on his company's website of his winning ways. Mr Freedman, out of interest, what happened to your proposed development for 172 houses at Firs Farm, East Grinstead, Mid Sussex?
The absolute clearest sign that justifiable local opposition on planning and environmental grounds are seen as mere pish by developers. Plan B screw everyone over under the NPPF sustainability clause and the we need houses proven pish and go back to the money men in suits at westminster to ensure GREED over NEED prevails. Absolute disgrace and this government needs to recognise it has been rumbled before the electorate turn their backs on the spineless elitists.
So Roger Freedman- unbiased commentator?-thinks we are all NIMBYs? Even if my family could afford his projected homes I wouldn't want them living next to a landfill site in a part of the village that has numerous health risks attached. He and Redrow seem to be blinded by the £ signs before their eyes to the established health risks of living within 5km of landfill sites- respiratory disease and disorders and a raised risk of birth defects having been identified and now lung cancer being raised as a potential risk. The reasons VOWHDC gave for turning down his application are even more justified with the Redrow application which is even closer to the landfill and composting sites (bioaerosols anyone?).
An pertinent point made by Mr Freedman '...it's expanding out of recognition' and I'd fully support the view taken by the District Council in that it is far too close to landfill as is the proposed East Sutton Courtenay site which fact sits closer. People do need houses but in safe environments and I don't believe in the comment that 'it keeps families together' there are numerous reasons why 'people have had to move miles away' and its not due to a lack of housing supply in Sutton Courtenay as there's plenty being built already!
