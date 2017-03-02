A GAMBLING addict flew into a rage in a betting shop after he lost more than £1,000 on a machine.

Ari Najmadeen, 40, became aggressive after a member of staff refused to give him extra credit at the William Hill betting shop in Abingdon.

He shouted at staff before hurling a bin at the machine he had lost money on, Oxford Magistrates' Court heard.

Najmadeen had been betting at the High Street branch on the afternoon of June 29 last year and had by then lost about £1,300 through his gambling.

When his money ran out he approached employee Antonia Hancock to request £200 extra credit.

She refused, the court heard, on account of his significant losses and the high amount he had requested, and Najmadeen flew into a rage.

Prosecuting on Monday Clare Barclay, said: “She was at the desk and she said no to the amount he had asked for, and he became aggressive and was shouting at her.

“He was shouting ‘do your f*ing job’. She said that she was very frightened for herself and for her colleagues.

“He then walked to the exit and picked up a bin. He threw it at the machine that he had been playing on.”

He then left the betting store before later being arrested by police.

The court heard how Najmadeen had been a regular customer in the time leading up to the incident and was a self-confessed gambling addict and that he felt he was 'due a win' after losing so much money.

Defending, Tim Baker said that his client was now homeless and staying at Oxford homeless shelter Simon House.

He said: “He had lost a fair amount of money and he accepts at that time he was addicted to gambling.

“He had requested money which he hoped he could use to win some of the money back and he accepts that after that he became angry.”

He added: “He is now trying his hardest to put his life back together and since this offence he hasn’t set foot back in a gambling shop.”

Najmadeen admitted criminal damage and a public order offence relating to verbally abusing the employee.

Magistrates’ ordered that he pay £323.10 to pay for the damaged betting machine, court costs of £85 and compensation to the staff member of £50.

Previously, Najmadeen was jailed for eight months in prison in 2013 after a brawl at the Chicken Shack, Gloucester Green, Oxford, on March 11 2012.

He, along with two others, were caught on CCTV fighting and wielding weapons including a baseball bat, a metal scraper and a belt in that incident of affray.