AN ABINGDON cancer charity will say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported it by offering free places on a guided tour of the Oxford University labs where it funds groundbreaking research.

Against Breast Cancer will host the tour at the university medical department off South Parks Road on Saturday, March 11.

The tour will run from 1pm to 3pm and include a presentation about breast cancer research, a tour of the labs and a question-and-answer session with researchers.

Places must be booked in advance: reserve one now by calling 01235 858289 or email nik@againstbreastcancer.org.uk