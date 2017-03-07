HARRY Potter, the Cat in the Hat and Peter Rabbit got to hang out together at an Abingdon school on World Book Day.

Pupils at Manor Prep School dressed up as their favourite fictional heroes to celebrate the world of literature on Thursday.

World Book Day is marked by more than 100 countries around the world and this year is its 20th anniversary.

At the Manor, more book-themed events took place in the library throughout the week including competitions and a book fair hosted by Abingdon bookstore Mostly Books. The Manor said it was 'very proud' of its library, which it said was looked after 'fantastically well' by librarian Catherine Mentzel, our head of dram Kate Belcher and their team of dedicated Year 6 pupil librarians.

Mrs Mentzel said: "We were so excited about this year's World Book Day, it's a wonderful opportunity for the children to think about and discuss their favourite stories and authors."