CULTURE, kangaroos and majestic coastline: all tempting reasons to make the 9,000 mile journey to Western Australia.

But travellers from Abingdon may be surprised to stumble upon a little piece of home hiding an hour's drive away from Perth.

Nestled among scrubland near a chocolate factory and storage facilities is a quirky attraction that boasts replicas of Abingdon landmarks, including tiny versions of County Hall Museum and popular riverside pub the Old Anchor Inn.

Sutton Courtenay resident Jenny Shaw left hundreds of Facebook users wide-eyed in January when she posted pictures of the Amaze Miniature Park near the city of Mandurah.

The 50-year-old visited with her husband and two grown-up children over Christmas, after her sister-in-law stumbled across the attraction years ago while living in Perth.

She said: "It's on a freeway next to a lorry depot, it's very weird. They've got a maze there and a little tea shop. Nobody was there when we visited, it was a sleepy little place. It's a nice recognition of Abingdon's history - if you're in the area, you have got to go."

She shared photos from her visit on the 'Abingdon' Facebook page, which were liked by 700 people and shared almost 200 times.

Since then the Oxford Mail has been trying to find out the story behind the miniature park, which was first set up in 2003 and called the Abingdon Miniature Park until it was renamed last year.

Dianne Murphy, who ran the attraction with husband Peter from 2012-2015, said it was partly because of Abingdon's status as the oldest continually-inhabited town in England.

The 62-year-old, who lives near Mandurah, said: "The originators of Abingdon Miniature Village were both Australian and had never even visited Abingdon. However when they researched possible towns they came across Abingdon as a perfect choice, mainly for its links to the military and being the home of the MG factory - both of great interest to the owner - as well as the history and historic buildings.

"A number of Abingdon residents have visited the village - it was always great to talk to them and see their reaction."

The replicas were apparently made using photos as a reference and are surrounded by well-kept gardens and a mini golf course.

The attraction shut for a year in 2015 after its owners sold it on, until it reopened as the Amaze Miniature Park last year.

Tourism is promoted in the area by the Mandurah and Peel Tourism Organisation, which plugs the region as a 'natural adventure playground'.

The organisation's marketing manager Nadine Heinen said: "This attraction has always been very popular. It’s definitely a big drawcard to our region."