CHARITY shops have urged people to stop dumping piles of unwanted possessions on their doorstep.

Sue Ryder volunteers arrived at the Abingdon branch yesterday to find it had been targeted by a fly-tipper, who ditched a bed frame and broken microwave under guise of a ‘donation’.

Shop manager Davina Wilkinson warned the problem was widespread and set to get worse as rubbish tips reduce their hours.

She said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. This is a problem a lot of charity shops are facing now. People dump stuff under cover of darkness.

“I’m very concerned, it seems to be on the increase. It doesn’t create a good impression outside the front of the shop – it just lowers the tone.”

Ms Wilkinson referred to Oxfordshire County Council’s proposal to close some waste and recycling centres in the county, which was met with widespread opposition in 2015 and instead resulted in a reduction in opening hours this year.

She said fly tipping was ‘horrendous’ in the charity’s Botley branch in Chapel Way, which is managed by Lynn Jerrams.

Miss Jerrams said fly-tipping intensified last year and currently litters the shop front at least every other day.

She said: “They leave anything and everything, from beds to stuff for the kitchen to absolutely tonnes of clothes. It’s more rife in the season of car boot sales – when people couldn’t get rid of it they dump it outside the shop. It’s awful.”

Miss Jerrams said volunteers often arrive in the morning to find piles of clothing and unwanted items strewn by the doorway, adding: “People rip the bags apart looking through stuff and scatter it absolutely everywhere. I’ve seen food waste in there and dog urine.

“I think some people think they’re donating to charity but they’re not doing it within working hours so we can’t accept it – they’re just putting it onto a public walkway that we don’t own. It’s fly-tipping.”

Vale of White Horse District council spokesman Gavin Walton urged residents to ‘never leave items outside a charity shop’.

He said: “This is fly-tipping and we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone we believe is responsible. We treat all fly-tipping offences the same and will actively investigate all situations.

“As with all fly-tips, if it occurs in a public area then our contractor will remove it. However, this is of significant cost each year to the tax payer. If you need to get rid of bulky items and can’t resell them, take them to your nearest waste and recycling centre or book a bulky waste collection.”