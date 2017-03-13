AN old Abingdon schoolgirl will present her PhD research to MPs in Parliament today.

Cara Ellison, now studying at Cambridge, is presenting her research on antibiotic resistance to politicians as part of a competition called STEM for Britain.

She has made a poster about her studies which will be judged alongside similar works by other students.

The gold medallist in the competition will win £3,000 as well as national recognition; runners up receive £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.

The former St Helen and St Katharine school pupil who grew up in Letcombe Regis did her doctorate research on antibiotic resistance and the risk is poses to public health.

The 25-year-old said: “I am delighted to be able to present my PhD research to Members of Parliament at the STEM for BRITAIN event.

“It provides a real opportunity to discuss with Parliamentarians some of the work that research institutes such as the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology are undertaking and the impact this has on society.”

The annual STEM for Britain competition, run by the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, aims to give MPs an opportunity to speak with some of the country’s best young scientists and learn about their research.