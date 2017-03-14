A FORMER Abingdon schoolgirl presented her PhD research in Parliament.

Cara Ellison, now studying at Cambridge, presented her research on antibiotic resistance to MPs on Monday as part of a competition called STEM for Britain.

Gold medallist in the annual competition stand to win £3,000 as well as national recognition.

Miss Ellison, a former pupil at St Helen and St Katharine school who grew up in Letcombe Regis, did her doctoral research on antibiotic resistance and the risks it poses to public health.

She made a poster about her studies which was judged alongside similar works by other students.

Among her judges was Wantage MP Ed Vaizey, pictured above, who was delighted to see a former constituent presenting at the contest.

Miss Ellison, 25, said: “I was delighted to be able to present my PhD research to Members of Parliament at the STEM for BRITAIN event.

“It provides a real opportunity to discuss with Parliamentarians some of the work that research institutes such as the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology are undertaking and the impact this has on society.”

The annual STEM for Britain competition, run by the Parliamentary and Scientific Committee, aims to give MPs an opportunity to speak with some of the country’s best young scientists and learn about their research.

Sadly, this year, Miss Ellison did not any prizes.