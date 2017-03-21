A CARE home has encouraged talented people in a town to compete in its contest.

Bridge House in Abingdon will today host the first of three competitions, encouraging anyone from pianists to poets to pit themselves against each other in front of a judging panel.

The care home has discovered a wealth of expertise among residents and their families and wants to open the talent pool to the whole town, with the winner taking home a £200 prize.

Manager June Maharaj said: “We have such wonderful talent at Bridge House – an incredible singer, a great pianist, poets, a trumpet player a line dancer and much more besides.

“But we are sure there is some great talent in Abingdon too. So whether it’s a sister act or a balancing act, do come and have a go. We look forward as always to welcoming the community.”

The competition takes place today at the care home in Thames View from 3pm until 5pm, and at the same time the following weeks on March 29 and April 5.

A judging panel made up of local dignitaries will pick their favourites to pass onto the finals on Friday, May 12 at 3pm, when an audience will gather to watch.

To enter or for more information about the event contact the care home by calling 01235 520 439, or email lifestyle@bridgehouseabingdon.co.uk