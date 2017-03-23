CREWS were called to a fire at a solicitors in Abingfon this morning after an electrical fault.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service said a light fitting had caught fire.

Spokesman Paul Smith said: "When the crew arrived the fire had already been dealt with. We sent one crew from Abingdon who were called at 11.17am to a small electrical fire coming froma light fitting.

"The location was described as The Greenhouse in Stratton Road."