POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself in an alleyway in Abingdon.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an exposure in the alleyway between Saxton Road and John Morris Close on Tuesday, March 21, at about 5pm.

He is described as a white man, thin, wearing a grey hooded top and torn trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 referencing 43170083173