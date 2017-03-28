FLORAL tea dresses and funky hats adorned a school hall at a retro fair.

Stalls crammed with chintzy china and antique jewellery decorated Our Lady's Abingdon, as Ruby's Vintage and Retro Fair hosted its first event of the year.

Two dozen traders set up on Saturday including some of the school's own enterprising students, who sold upcycled clock records through their cleverly-named business The Vinyl Countdown.

Lyn Mistry, who runs the fair with business partner Alison Havercroft, said: "It was the school's initiative to invite us, it was a real pleasure to be there and I hope they enjoyed it.

"There were stalls including the local Oxfam shop in Abingdon which is a haven of vintage. We were very pleased with the number of stall holders all selling cracking stuff."

Mrs Mistry, who lives near Newbury, said: "I started the fair in 2012 after being made redundant and my friend took an early retirement to join me. Vintage has really grown over the last few years."

Customers and collectors could also have hair and beauty makeovers reminiscent of eras past, from the sweeping black liner of the 60s to the daring blue eye shadows of the 80s.

The fair has stopped off in Abingdon before at Guildhall, which shut as a public venue in 2015.

Mrs Mistry said footfall was lower than usual due to the less central spot but said she was pleased that the school offered an alternative location.

Ruby's will return to the county on July 8 and 9 for its first ever two-day event, at Millets Farm in Frilford.