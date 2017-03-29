HUNDREDS of daffodils have blossomed in memory of a firefighter who lost his life to cancer.

The sea of 300 flowers have opened up at Abingdon Fire Station for their seventh spring, leaving a ‘legacy’ for proud Welshman and father-of-two Heath ‘Taff’ Price.

The former watch manager and Abingdon resident died of bowel cancer in 2010, aged 55, prompting his colleagues to plant the so-called ‘Taffodils’ and put up a plaque in his memory.

Firefighter Andy Durnell said: “He was my first boss here and he was a big part of the station, he was well-liked. It’s a bit of a legacy; a lasting memory for him.”

Though Mr Price was not cared for by Marie Curie, which uses a daffodil as its emblem, Mr Durnell said they have fundraised for the charity to ‘give something back’.

The daffodils are signposted with the name Field of Hope in a nod to others facing cancer.