A CAR has broken down and blocked a lane on the A34 near Abingdon.

Police have closed the southbound lane and are directing traffic after it broke down between the Lodge Hill and Marcham interchanges.

The breakdown was logged on traffic feeds at about 1.30pm but traffic was still queuing back for three miles at 3pm, while the car awaited recovery.

Congestion shown on Google Maps suggests tailbacks stretch back as far as Kennington.

A broken-down car was also causing delays on the A4130 eastbound near the Milton Interchange, but had been removed by 2.30pm.

