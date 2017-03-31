THERE have been reports a car has crashed into a wall in Abingdon.
Traffic is delayed in Faringdon Road and Wootton Road near the Bath Street junction.
Eye witnesses said a grey Audi A4 appeared to be the vehicle which was damaged.
They added police and ambulances were at the scene.
Holly Claydon-Bevan said officers were called to the scene at 4.08pm to Bath Street.
She added: "The collision involved an Audi A4 and took place at the junction of Faringdon Road."
South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the driver, a man in his early 30s was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington, for further treatment and assessment.
1622 BST a car has crashed into wall on Farringdon Rd / Bath Street (Wootton Road) roundabout, presently no traffic delays but rubberneckers— Colin (@theabingdontaxi) 31 March 2017
Comments