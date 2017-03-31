THERE have been reports a car has crashed into a wall in Abingdon.

Traffic is delayed in Faringdon Road and Wootton Road near the Bath Street junction.

Eye witnesses said a grey Audi A4 appeared to be the vehicle which was damaged.

They added police and ambulances were at the scene.

Holly Claydon-Bevan said officers were called to the scene at 4.08pm to Bath Street.

She added: "The collision involved an Audi A4 and took place at the junction of Faringdon Road."

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the driver, a man in his early 30s was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington, for further treatment and assessment.