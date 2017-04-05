HOPES of flying an LGBT emblem from a town landmark were crushed after councillors refused to budge on their decision.

Abingdon Town Council has repeated its controversial refusal to fly a rainbow flag – which represents lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people – from County Hall Museum, despite pressure from thousands of critics including an MP.

Last year, the council's Liberal Democrat party requested to raise the rainbow flag for a day on June 4 to coincide with Oxford Pride; a festival that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

A Conservative majority rebuffed the suggestion, claiming it flouted flag-flying policy and would set a precedent for other 'political' organisations to try to fly their flags.

Their decision was met with fierce protest that triggered the council to set up a committee in August, to review policy on flags and banners.

Members debated findings at a meeting last week, resolving to stick to policy that dictates the museum flagpole in Market Place can only fly selected flags including the town crest.

Oxford Pride chairman Rob Jordan said he was 'extremely disappointed' and suggested the council had 'ignored' criticism, including from Oxford West and Abingdon MP Nicola Blackwood, who wrote to the council encouraging it to fly the flag.

Abingdon resident Mr Jordan set up a petition to protest the decision, which received more than 2,000 signatures.

He said: "The opportunity to show Abingdon as a progressive town has been missed once again.

"The fact that a group of individuals that are meant to represent the town are failing to do so is extremely sad in 2017.

"Organisations should be able to have the opportunity to fly their flag from County Hall as symbols of support and inclusivity, and to celebrate the magnificent organisations that the people of this town choose to spend their time supporting."

Groups are permitted to fly flags from other poles in Market Place for a fee, but Mr Jordan said that 'wasn't enough.'

He noted that Oxford Town Hall, the Houses of Parliament and Sandhurst Royal Military Academy had sported rainbow flags.

Abingdon Town Council leader Mike Badcock, who voted against flying the flag, said the decision came after months of review and stressed the rainbow flag was welcome – just not on top of the museum.

Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Fawcett put forward a motion at the council meeting last Wednesday, asking to amend policy to include the rainbow flag, but it was voted down as before.

He said: "I think it's an enormous shame the council has once again decided not to show support for the LGBT community.

"I thought with this [committee] and because there was so much pressure from the general public, they would realise the need to change position."

The committee, which also resolved to banish banners from Market Place following safety concerns, is likely to disband after several more meetings about matters unrelated to the flag row.

In an effort to demonstrate the inclusivity of the town, residents in the town have organised an event on May 27 called Abingdon Rainbow Day, although details have not yet been released other than via a Facebook event.

Mr Jordan said he had chatted to organisers and events are expected to run in the Community FreeSpace in Bury Street and in Abingdon Library.