HOPES of flying an LGBT emblem from a town landmark were crushed after councillors refused to budge on their decision.
Abingdon Town Council has repeated its controversial refusal to fly a rainbow flag – which represents lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people – from County Hall Museum, despite pressure from thousands of critics including an MP.
Last year, the council's Liberal Democrat party requested to raise the rainbow flag for a day on June 4 to coincide with Oxford Pride; a festival that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.
A Conservative majority rebuffed the suggestion, claiming it flouted flag-flying policy and would set a precedent for other 'political' organisations to try to fly their flags.
Their decision was met with fierce protest that triggered the council to set up a committee in August, to review policy on flags and banners.
Members debated findings at a meeting last week, resolving to stick to policy that dictates the museum flagpole in Market Place can only fly selected flags including the town crest.
Oxford Pride chairman Rob Jordan said he was 'extremely disappointed' and suggested the council had 'ignored' criticism, including from Oxford West and Abingdon MP Nicola Blackwood, who wrote to the council encouraging it to fly the flag.
Abingdon resident Mr Jordan set up a petition to protest the decision, which received more than 2,000 signatures.
He said: "The opportunity to show Abingdon as a progressive town has been missed once again.
"The fact that a group of individuals that are meant to represent the town are failing to do so is extremely sad in 2017.
"Organisations should be able to have the opportunity to fly their flag from County Hall as symbols of support and inclusivity, and to celebrate the magnificent organisations that the people of this town choose to spend their time supporting."
Groups are permitted to fly flags from other poles in Market Place for a fee, but Mr Jordan said that 'wasn't enough.'
He noted that Oxford Town Hall, the Houses of Parliament and Sandhurst Royal Military Academy had sported rainbow flags.
Abingdon Town Council leader Mike Badcock, who voted against flying the flag, said the decision came after months of review and stressed the rainbow flag was welcome – just not on top of the museum.
Liberal Democrat councillor Neil Fawcett put forward a motion at the council meeting last Wednesday, asking to amend policy to include the rainbow flag, but it was voted down as before.
He said: "I think it's an enormous shame the council has once again decided not to show support for the LGBT community.
"I thought with this [committee] and because there was so much pressure from the general public, they would realise the need to change position."
The committee, which also resolved to banish banners from Market Place following safety concerns, is likely to disband after several more meetings about matters unrelated to the flag row.
In an effort to demonstrate the inclusivity of the town, residents in the town have organised an event on May 27 called Abingdon Rainbow Day, although details have not yet been released other than via a Facebook event.
Mr Jordan said he had chatted to organisers and events are expected to run in the Community FreeSpace in Bury Street and in Abingdon Library.
Comments
Well done Abingdon Town Council stick to your guns and don't budge!
if people want to put flags on their own private propriety and and show pride in their own sexuality, then fine. but dont force it down everyone's throat (if you pardon the pun), by demanding it on public propriety
and this is coming from someone who waves the pink/purple/blue flag before anyone accuses me of being bigoted.
Pun pardoned. It may also open up the idea to others wanting to put a flag up for say, Clown day or something!
"He said: "I think it's an enormous shame the council has once again decided not to show support for the LGBT community."
What Tosh, but what to expct from the All inclusive Liberal Democrats. I suspect they will blame it on Brexit next.
I don't think flying this flag would do any harm, but really, what's the point? We have pretty much equality now, gay marriage in church isn't far away, we have equal pension rights, equality in employment, etc etc.
Yes there is bigoted behaviour around but that will die out in due course. You won't change a few knuckleheads with a flag.
I don't think there's a need for it anymore, and maybe even the need for Pride is coming to an end. Other than a big party, of course ;-)
LGBT are clearly not welcome in either Abingdon Council, or the Abingdon area itself. Perhaps they should audit the museum and weed out any items considered too 'gay', for fear it will 'corrupt' anyone who muses upon it?
It's oxford pride not abingdon pride so stick to oxford with your flag
The government and politicians spent decades comitting crimes against gay people. Flying the flag is just one small act of contrition.
Tedious self promotion and professional 'victimhood'.
Oh good grief. Comments like these are EXACTLY why the flag should be flown. Despite the majority of humans having evolved to the point where being anything other than heterosexual is perfectly acceptable, there are still those who object to a piece of coloured fabric being flown to show support. When you have 7 year olds calling each other gay and faggots in school playgrounds, teenagers self-harming and increasing numbers of mental health disorders, when you have transgenders committing suicide because they cannot cope with daily life - THIS is why Pride is still very much needed. It's not victimhood, it's recognising that this still goes on and that support is available. Flying a flag for one day out of 365 should just be an automatic thing without all this ridiculous outdated palaver.
You're right, to a point, but education needs to solve that. Pride (and I've been to a few) had stalls with S&M gear, various sex toys etc, hardly promoting an acceptable face to society, is it?
Fly a rainbow flag, no problems with me, but what other flags shall we fly? Can I fly a nationalist flag, or a Black Power flag, or one of many others that may offend someone somewhere?
The only flag flying should be one of the nation state, which for now at least, is the Union Jack.
Hear hear
