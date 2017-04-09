MORE than a thousand rowers and punters have flocked to the riverside in Abingdon for one of the town's biggest annual events.

Competitors and spectators from across the South East are taking advantage of the beautiful sunshine to enjoy Abingdon Rowing Club's Spring Head race.

Local food businesses have pitched up at Rye Farm Meadow just south of the town centre to keep the punters well-fed, and many families and dog walkers have pitched up for picnics.

Philip and Maria Miller from Abingdon took their cocker spaniel Arnold for a wander by the river and to enjoy the spectacle.

Mr Miller said: "It's a brilliant event - I think people forget that we have this on our doorstep.

"It's good for the town and it's great to see so many people out."

An estimated 1,000 rowers from 31 clubs as far as Warwick and Southampton are taking part in this year's race in 340 boats.

The contest challenges teams to row 2km from Culham up to the Rye Meadow finish line.

Race secretary Bev Ashton, who lives in Wantage, said this year's event was proving to be the most popular in its 15-year history.

She said: "It's going really well - obviously we've been really lucky with the weather conditions.

"That's fantastic because we have had loads of passers-by asking us questions about the club.

"I think we're really lucky that Abingdon let us use this space because it's such a big field we can have so many people here."

The event carries on until 5pm.

