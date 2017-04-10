GRANDFATHER Michael Holland had not visited Abingdon since he lived in the town 46 years ago.

But on Sunday he was called home along with more than 1,000 others, by one of the biggest events in the Abingdon calendar – the Spring Head.

Mr Holland's granddaughters Georgina, 14, and and Madeline, 16, both members of Reading Rowing Club, were competing in the 2km rowing race on the Thames.

So, joined by his son Simeon Pollard and other family members from across the South East, 82-year-old Mr Holland pitched up his chair and settled in for a day of fun in the sun.

The former Caldecott Close resident, who used to teach at Cowley St Christopher Primary School, said: "It's lovely to be back – I've liked everything I've seen so far."

Georgina, who competed in several races throughout the day, added: "It's been good fun – I haven't raced here before but the day has been great."

Her family was one of dozens who pitched up at Rye Farm Meadow on Sunday in what looks to have been the most popular event so far in the contest's its 15-year history.

Organisers from Abingdon Rowing Club said an estimated 1,000 rowers from 31 clubs as far as Warwick and Southampton took part in this year's race in 340 boats.

Race secretary Bev Ashton, who lives in Wantage, said: "It went really well - obviously we've been really lucky with the weather conditions.

"That's fantastic because we have had loads of passers-by asking us questions about the club.

"I think we're really lucky that Abingdon let us use this space because it's such a big field we can have so many people here."

The event has grown so popular that this year for the first time the club asked volunteers from Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue (OXSAR) to be available.

Swift water rescue technician Marcus Nurton, who also happens to be a member of the rowing club, said: "The club used to do safety but this year they're all hands on deck."

The local volunteer first-aiders were just one example of how the Spring Head was an important community event, he said.

"We've got local meet, local bread, local beer – it's all about community."

This year's Spring Head was probably more popular after last year's was cancelled because the river was flowing too fast, he added.

The day was entirely organised by volunteers from Abingdon Rowing Club, which has been running for about 60 years and now has 130 members.

The club's safety officer John Fass said: "We do get an Olympics effect: team GB won a lot of rowing medals in Rio so people say 'I saw that on telly, let's go down'.

"It's a fun day, we've got a lovely stretch of the river and we've got a reputation as a well-organised event."

Philip and Maria Miller from Abingdon took their Cocker Spaniel Arnold for a wander by the river and to enjoy the spectacle.

Mr Miller said: "It's a brilliant event - I think people forget that we have this on our doorstep.

"It's good for the town and it's great to see so many people out."