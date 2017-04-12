A STUNNING three-hour flying display programme will be the main attraction at this year’s Abingdon Air and Country Show.

Thousands of aviation enthusiasts have about a month to go to buy tickets in advance for the day out at Abingdon Airfield on Sunday, May 14.

The air show’s website said: “Neil Porter the main organiser, had an idea in 2000 and so the show was born.

“Our volunteer run event is now one of the largest regional charity events on the calendar and will continue. We thank you all for supporting us.”

One of the main attractions will be a display from the Great War Display Team, featuring a Sopwith Camel and a Fokker Triplane.

There will also be an RAF Memorial Flight Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster bomber, the Jump4Heroes Parachute display team, and the de Havilland Sea Vixen 1950s fighter jet.

Other highlights from the display will include historic Army Flight Sioux and Scout helicopters, and a P51 Mustang.

A recent addition to the programme is the modified Muscle biplane of Rich Goodwin Airshows.

Mr Goodwin, an ex-RAF Tornado Pilot will be displaying his highly energetic Biplane, G-EWIZ, which has been specially modified for air show entertainment.

The show’s website said: “The aircraft’s extensive modification programme has given this biplane, enhanced capabilities, which allow Rich to perform a unique, and extraordinary brand of aerobatics.

Rich has combined gyroscopic forces with aerobatic manoeuvres to produce a very dynamic routine.”

Drivers have been warned that roads around the air base will be busy on the day and some roads will be closed, including part of Honeybottom Lane.

Visit abingdonairandcountry.co.uk