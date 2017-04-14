A NATURE haven has turned into a hiding spot for mystical woodland creatures.

Tree trunks surrounding Radley's Thrupp Lake are now sporting 50 tiny doorways leading - with a bit of imagination - to a magical world full of fairies.

The colourful additions were dotted around the beauty spot's wildlife-rich woodland on Saturday, by children from the 11th Abingdon Christ Church and 8th Abingdon All Saints Brownies.

Guide leader Laura Peck, who lives in Abingdon, said the so-called 'fairy doors' were inspired by similar ones in Kidlington.

She said: "I went there [to Kidlington] with my family on Boxing Day and said 'wouldn't that be a lovely idea locally'. It gets people out and about; the lake is so lovely. It's a one-mile circular route, it's beautiful. It's peaceful and there are lots of trees to climb and birds and wildlife."

The 40-year-old, who is a teacher and nursery nurse at Dunmore Primary School in Abingdon, shared photos of the fairy doors on the 'Abingdon' Facebook page.

Many praised the Brownies for the 'wonderful' and 'lovely' project, and said they had already taken their families to search for the fairy doors - although nobody seems to have spotted all 50 yet.

About two dozen children took part in the project, making the doors during weekly Brownie sessions at church.

Their colourful creations were hand-crafted using a 'door' made of wood or wooden lollipop sticks stuck together.

They then covered them with paint and varnish before adding a variety of decorations including flowers and buttons.

Several popped out last Saturday to put them up, embracing the theme by dressing in fairy costume.

Thrupp Lake managers the Earth Trust gave permission for them to use the lake in Thrupp Lane as a hiding spot.

Families and walkers can enjoy the display until June 6.