A GARDEN centre is inviting members of the public to let their imaginations bloom in a competition to name a new rose.

The rose will be launched in July as part of Notcutts Garden Centre’s 120th anniversary celebrations this year.

The new rose is a floribunda garden variety with rich-pink blooms. It has been developed over the past seven years by rose grower Mattocks, who supply a large range of roses to the centre based in Nuneham Courtenay

Names such as Pink Fizz, Sugarplum and Tickled Pink have been suggested so far.

Caroline Notcutt, vice-chairman at Notcutts Garden Centres said: “We are very excited to introduce this beautiful, celebratory rose variety as part of our 120th anniversary.

“I look forward to reading the entries and announcing the winner in July.” To enter visit notcutts.co.uk