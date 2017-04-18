ALMOST 100 Abingdon youngsters - and one naughty squirrel - had their eyes on the prize in a charity Easter egg hunt at the weekend.

On Monday morning families flocked to Abbey Meadow to scour the grounds for clues in order to fill out an Easter crossword in exchange for stickers and eggs.

Five foil-wrapped 'golden eggs' hidden among the foliage earned their finders an extra goodie bag of Cadbury's chocolate.

But a cheeky squirrel beat the young contestants to one of the eggs, scuttling with it up into a tree.

Mother-of-two Rachel Neal, 30, who arranged the event in aid of the British Heart Foundation said: "One man even climbed a tree to retrieve it."

Mrs Neal threw herself into holding fundraising events after her father died suddenly last October of a heart attack.

She said: "I decided I wanted to do something not just for adults but that included children as well. What better than a lovely Easter egg hunt?

"We signed up 96 children and they all came. The queue was so far back out of the park. I thought, 'This is incredible'."

A £300 total was raised for the British Heart Foundation and Mrs Neal is planning to host a ladies' night later this year to raise more cash for the charity.