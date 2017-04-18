A 15-year-old boy was pushed to the ground and attacked by a group of youths in Abingdon.

Thames Valley Police said the boy was in Abbey Meadows when he was 'assaulted him numerous times including a punch to the face'.

It happened at about 4pm yesterday, the force said, when he was with friends.

They were followed by a group of youths aged between 10 and 15 and the victim was attacked as he reached the ruins of the abbey.

After being attacked on the ground and receiving minor injuries to his face, the boy managed to get away. He did not require hospital treatment.

PC Jonathan Bodinham, of Abingdon police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"The assault took place at a busy time in a busy area of the town and people may have seen the events which took place.

"If you did, please come forward and speak to police.”

Those with information should call 101, quoting reference 43170104499.