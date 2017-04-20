Money was stolen from a pensioner's home as she snoozed in the garden.

Police said the 84-year-old was taking a nap in the front garden of her home between 4pm and 5pm on Wednesday when a burglar or burglars broke in through an unlocked window.

They then made off with cash, but police did not say how much.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has noticed someone they know with a 'large amount' of cash that cannot be explained.

They are also seeking information about a dark blue hatchback that was seen in the area with two men in their late teens or earlier 20s inside.