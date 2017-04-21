A GROUP of teenagers hit a 14-year-old boy over the head with a metal bike lock before robbing him.

The attack happened in Abbey Meadows, Abingdon, on Saturday at about 6.30pm, Thames Valley Police said.

The group of teenagers, believed to be aged in their late teens, were arguing with the boy when he was riding his bicycle.

They then attacked him, hitting his head and arm with a metal D lock, police said, before one of them rode off on the victim's bike.

A member of the public is thought to have tried to intervene but was 'intimidated away' by the group.

The boy's bike was later found in a bush and returned.

The teenager who took it is described as a boy, around 5ft 8ins, slim, with medium length brown hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

The victim sustained injuries to his arm and his bicycle helmet was damaged from the assault. He did not require hospital treatment.

Police have appealed for people who witnessed the attack to come forward.

One 15-year-old boy from Abingdon has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was released under investigation.

It emerged after another attack by teenagers in the meadows on Monday.

Those with information should call PC Josh Hatton from Abingdon Police Station on 101, quoting reference 43170109231.