STRICTER rules will be brought in to deter boaters who linger for too long in Abingdon.

Vale of White Horse District Council is poised to officially enforce new policies that slash free moorings in the town from five nights to three, and introduce permits for those in Wilsham Road.

Draft ideas were formally agreed last week as part of the council's bid to crack down on boaters who outstay their welcome on the River Thames.

A document produced by the council detailing the new policies said: "[This] allows boaters to moor their boat free of charge in Abingdon for a reasonable amount of time but discourages overstaying or any misuse of the moorings."

Councillors have until Friday to call for changes via a scrutiny committee, but they have been advised by officers to accept them.

The document sets out dozens of rules including one that prohibits boaters from setting up a barbecue or fire on land or pavement alongside their mooring spot.

It also dictates that people cannot camp on the land or pavement next to their boat, and must not carry out any major maintenance work while they are there.

Rules apply to each mooring area in the town that the council is in charge of - Abbey Meadow, Hales Meadow, Rye Farm Meadow and Wilsham Road - and are due to be introduced later this year.

Mooring at the latter location will now only be available for long stays, specifically for people who live in the district and pay for a year-long permit, for which a price will be set annually.

A report produced for the council's cabinet about the new rules said: "The area at Wilsham Road has been more problematic due to poor signage and a number of boats refusing to move on, creating antisocial behaviour and a nuisance to residents."

Originally the local authority wanted to only make the spots available for residents who live in the road, but this was apparently met with concern during consultation.

The same report admitted that changes had been set back by confusion about which organisation was responsible for the mooring land.

It said: "The delay in finalisation of the policy has been due to the delay in the registration of the Vale Council owned lane with Land Registry, which has been ongoing since 2013."

The council did not receive confirmation that it was indeed the registered land owner until August last year.

Abingdon town councillor Vicky Jenkins last year accused the district council of putting policies together 'at the eleventh hour', when the ideas were first presented at a town council meeting in August.

But she was positive about the final document, adding: "The amended paper seems to be very good.

"Nothing has ever really established them [mooring rules]. It's now there in black and white. It's up to the policing of it now."

The district council will be responsible for enforcing the rules with action, likely to involve fines.

Oxford boater Alan Joyce said long-term permits were a 'brilliant' idea and hoped Oxford City Council would follow suit.

The 55-year-old said: "I'm based in Oxford but I'm interested to hear what they are doing in Abingdon.

"The [city] council controls quite a large stretch of the river and and it could easily generate money for them. I know about 25 boaters who would happily pay up to £2,000 a year to stay here. The current situation is that we are not allowed to stay for more than 48 hours and cannot return for 21 days [after departing]."

However, the district council's policy stresses that the long-term permits are not for people using the boats for a residential permits, which Mr Joyce was keen to see happen in Oxford.

He said: "It's the most expensive city to live in in the country [outside of London]. Oxford is exactly where it is because of the geography of the river; there is a real historic connection. We need to grasp hold of that."

Mr Joyce, who runs a food stall at Oxford Rail Station, said he cannot afford to buy a home in the city and noted that boats are generally 'extremely environmentally friendly' in comparison to a house.

Vale council has not said when exactly the new rules will come in.