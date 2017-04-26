A PAEDOPHILE caught with a million indecent images of children has been banned from unsupervised contact with youngsters for a decade.
Michael Wright confessed he combed the internet for pictures and videos of exploited children as young as four, as well as animal pornography.
The 50-year-old sex offender was prosecuted for gazing at 71,048 pictures and 262 videos but had downloaded thousands more, Oxford Crown Court heard.
Wright was given a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a sexual harm prevention order banning him from unsupervised contact with under-16s for a decade.
Sentencing on Friday, Judge Maria Lamb lambasted the paedophile for having the ‘appalling’ images and warned him not to re-offend.
She added: “People like you who view and download material like that perpetuate the misery of these children.
“If it wasn’t for people like you who were prepared to download and view this material, those who create this sort of material would not operate.”
Police stormed Wright’s house, hearing the paedophile immediately proclaim ‘what you are looking for is on the hard drive, it’s child pornography’.
Officers discovered Wright had been hunting for the illegal material online since 2008 and had downloaded it on to his computer tower and hard drive ‘just before’ he was caught in May 2014.
The indecent material, which he collected through a file sharing network, featured youngsters in ‘obvious pain and distress’, prosecutor Cathy Olliver said.
The prosecutor revealed Wright had actually gawked at a total of 1,771,881 indecent images and nearly 5,000 videos, but she said police are not required to inspect all images.
Defence barrister Tim Greaves said Wright and his family had been caused ‘a great deal of anxiety’ while waiting for his case to come to court.
The ‘vulnerable’ paedophile, who will be forced to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years, has a mild learning disability, as well as problems with his sight and hearing.
A cochlear implant fitted in 2012 helped Wright, of Andersey Way, Abingdon, become more involved in the community and stray from being behind his computer while alone, the barrister claimed.
Mr Greaves went on to say the sex offender, who must pay a victim surcharge and had no previous convictions, would be ‘preyed upon’ by convicts if locked behind bars.
Wright admitted six counts of making indecent photographs of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image on or before May 21, 2014.
He was also told to do a 15-day cyber safety course and be under the supervision of probation for 18 months.
Judge Lamb ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the computer equipment.
Comments
Why do these people never get custody? Always a suspended sentence? It's an insult to the abused children that they get off so lightly.
Also the headline says he is a volunteer but the article does not expand on that. What organisation is he a volunteer for? Nonces United?
Last edited: 10:33am Wed 26 Apr 17
Why do these people never get custody? Always a suspended sentence? It's an insult to the abused children that they get off so lightly.
Also the headline says he is a volunteer but the article does not expand on that. What organisation is he a volunteer for? Nonces United?
What a joke!!!!! Why is he not banged up. This system in this country stinks! Don't matter if he has learning disabilities (so the article says) he's a 50yr old man who's been looking at poor young children who have been violated in every which way. This judge is a joke, I hope one day it would never happen to the judges kids or grandchildren. This is actually telling all pedo's that's it's ok to look at this because if you get caught, nothing would happen to you!!!! Wish this justice system would get some balls and a backbone and do what should be done in the first place!
What a joke!!!!! Why is he not banged up. This system in this country stinks! Don't matter if he has learning disabilities (so the article says) he's a 50yr old man who's been looking at poor young children who have been violated in every which way. This judge is a joke, I hope one day it would never happen to the judges kids or grandchildren. This is actually telling all pedo's that's it's ok to look at this because if you get caught, nothing would happen to you!!!! Wish this justice system would get some balls and a backbone and do what should be done in the first place!
Oxfordshire seems to be very unwilling to properly punish paedophiles and even takes into consideration whether or not they would be picked on in prison. Prisoners bashing paedophiles is probably the last true piece of justice left for the victims and families of child abuse.
Oxfordshire seems to be very unwilling to properly punish paedophiles and even takes into consideration whether or not they would be picked on in prison. Prisoners bashing paedophiles is probably the last true piece of justice left for the victims and families of child abuse.
On a positive note, maybe these photos will help find missing kids, or get parents arrested :)
On a positive note, maybe these photos will help find missing kids, or get parents arrested :)
It really won't.
It really won't.
Why are we protecting Paedophiles like this. He avoided prison as was "vulnerable" and may have been preyed upon. Vulnerable and preyed upon is those poor innocent children that he got pleasure from downloading and watching get abused in an extreme way for his own sick satisfaction. There is no justice in this sentencing what so ever. He has "MILD"learning difficulties and is hard of hearing and seeing ? Not that hard of seeing if he was able to watch the downloads as often as he had. This should never have been a suspended sentence. It would be up to the Prison officers and guards to protect him while inside. Instead we have to protect our children from too much freedom because there are people with convictions like him walking about !!
The anxiety that he has suffered while waiting for the trial - what about the anxiety and distress / fear and god forbid the damage those children abused will have for the rest of there lives !!! that's permanent and because people like this 50 year old man think its ok to watch these innocent children in a sickening way, and don't get punished properly !!!
Why are we protecting Paedophiles like this. He avoided prison as was "vulnerable" and may have been preyed upon. Vulnerable and preyed upon is those poor innocent children that he got pleasure from downloading and watching get abused in an extreme way for his own sick satisfaction. There is no justice in this sentencing what so ever. He has "MILD"learning difficulties and is hard of hearing and seeing ? Not that hard of seeing if he was able to watch the downloads as often as he had. This should never have been a suspended sentence. It would be up to the Prison officers and guards to protect him while inside. Instead we have to protect our children from too much freedom because there are people with convictions like him walking about !!
The anxiety that he has suffered while waiting for the trial - what about the anxiety and distress / fear and god forbid the damage those children abused will have for the rest of there lives !!! that's permanent and because people like this 50 year old man think its ok to watch these innocent children in a sickening way, and don't get punished properly !!!
Words fail me any parent of a young child will have no words just like me. Just don't have the words.
Last edited: 10:47am Wed 26 Apr 17
Words fail me any parent of a young child will have no words just like me. Just don't have the words.
Cut his ba115 off, there's some words.
Cut his ba115 off, there's some words.
This just shows what the judges and our judical system thinks of child abuse..............n
ot much.
This just shows what the judges and our judical system thinks of child abuse..............n
ot much.
People get longer sentences for selling cannabis to people who want to buy it. These children did not want to be raped and abused for the viewing pleasures of others. Our legal priorities are badly skewed with child protection being bottom of the pile.
People get longer sentences for selling cannabis to people who want to buy it. These children did not want to be raped and abused for the viewing pleasures of others. Our legal priorities are badly skewed with child protection being bottom of the pile.