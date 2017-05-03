A POSTMAN will shun his shaver for an entire year to support children's charities.

Ian Saxton is already sporting impressive chin fuzz halfway into his fundraiser, which will see him grow his beard before dying it bright pink.

The North Abingdon resident has already spread word of his rapidly sprouting beard on his delivery rounds, which encompass hundreds of homes in Drayton and Milton.

He said: "I've never done anything like this before. Because I've got no hair [on my head] it does look a bit strange, but I've got used to it now.

"I've not had any hair for 25 years so when I started growing the beard, it was a bit like I had an upside-down head."

The 52-year-old began his challenge with a freshly-shaven face at the start of November, after randomly setting his sights on the task after a few drinks.

Through sponsorship he will raise money for Children with Cancer UK and Deaf Children's Society and has already collected nearly £500.

Mr Saxton said: "The deaf children's charity really tugs at my heart. I'm a big softie really, anything starts me off."

The former cause is also close to his thoughts because he lost his parents and several friends to cancer, including his dad who died two years ago.

Royal Mail worker Mr Saxton said he hoped the end goal of dying his beard pink - a colour chosen because of its association with breast cancer - would prolong people's interest.

He will sport the colourful facial fur from October 1 until October 30, helped by his niece who is a hairdresser, before shaving it all off the following week.

Mr Saxton said: "With all the people at work and on my deliveries, I'm hoping to try to get about £1,000 for each charity."

The father-of-one has adopted a dedicated routine of shampooing and conditioning his beard every night, and softening it with special beard oil to tame an unruly locks.

He said his partner, who he lives with near Twelve Acre Drive, was not keen on his new look - an opinion shared by his daughter, who lives in Bicester.

But he added: "I've had a few comments about how big it is, but it doesn't bother me."

Mr Saxton is not allowing himself to trim the beard other than at the top of his moustache, to avoid making so much of a mess when eating.

His online research apparently suggests it could grow to about a foot in length, as it is already long enough for him to plait.

He is documenting his progress on his Facebook page and by posting monthly photo updates on his online fundraising page, which can be accessed by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Saxton1.