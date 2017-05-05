FIREFIGHTERS helped rescue a deer that was trapped in a 30cm wide gap between walls this morning.

The deer was stuck in a brick store in Draymans Walk, Abingdon, about 11.50am.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with the RSPCA to free the animal using a dog catcher pole from between the two meyre tall brick walls.

As the deer was freed from the gap it released itself from the lead and ran off.

Incident Commander Neil Priestley said: “The deer had been stuck all morning and had become very tired and distressed.

"We attended a wide range of animal rescues and are used to working closely with the RSPCA; on this occasion we used equipment normally used for water rescues and rescues from height to free the animal.

"We pride ourselves on being able to think on our feet and adapt the equipment on the fire engine it different ways to effect whatever rescue we are presented with – I have no idea how the animal got in there, but it was great outcome to see the deer released without injury.”