TEENAGERS who have spent two years raising funds for earthquake-hit schools in Nepal, homeless people in Oxford and a hospice near Wallingford have had their achievements recognised.

The students at Culham’s European School, all aged 12 to 18, have been made an official young Rotary Club.

The teenagers, who have raised £1,000, were presented with their Culham Interact Club charter in a ceremony on Tuesday, May 2.

Club president Charlie Sayers said: “It’s been a great year. We have had lots of fun, and importantly helped those worse off than ourselves, whilst at the same time we have learnt how to work as a team and get the best from everyone.”

He also said the club’s 17 members were eager to continue with their work.

The club has raised its money by cake sales and face painting at the school, and also held a Christmas collection of toiletries and underwear for Oxford homeless charity The Gatehouse.

The charter was presented by Rotary district governor Joy Arnott, who said the occasion marked ‘an important milestone’ for the club.

The club is supported by the Rotary Club of Abingdon Vesper, whose president elect David Barnett said: “It’s been great to help these dedicated young people learn how to become the good citizens of the future.”