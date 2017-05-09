WHEN Judy Phipps' family say their final goodbyes at her funeral, they can take solace in knowing it is exactly as how she wanted.

From the pink, white and cream chrysanthemums that will top her coffin to the smile-provoking sound of The Beatles' song 'Hey Jude', her husband and two children may take some comfort in fulfilling her last wishes.

That is because Mrs Phipps planned her own funeral herself.

The 71-year-old made arrangements from her room at Sobell House Hospice, where she eventually died last month after battling breast cancer.

This week the Headington hospice is promoting awareness of a group called Dying Matters, which encourages people to talk about death and plan for their own end.

Mrs Phipps' widower Roy Phipps said: "Talking about death is a bit of a taboo. I used to be a bit of an ostrich myself, burying my head in the sand. But my wife was so definite on her ideas.

"When she was sat there talking about whether she was going to be buried or cremated, it was quite eerie. But she knew what she wanted."

The couple, from Wootton near Abingdon, talked through their funeral preferences some years ago after Mrs Phipps was told her cancer was terminal.

Mr Phipps, a retired carpenter, said: "She was so strong; as brave as they come. She never once cried or said 'why me?' After she was diagnosed, she drove us home from hospital while I was in bits."

The great grandfather was widowed before, when his first wife died suddenly in her sleep aged just 47.

He said: "The last thing I was thinking about [before then] was her dying; I hadn't given it a thought."

Mrs Phipps had also previously suffered the shock of loss, when her first husband died in a tragic accident at work.

Mr Phipps, 77, encouraged other people to plan ahead to help ease the grief of friends and family if that time comes.

He said: "I think what Judy did was a brilliant idea, it set an example. We knew it was coming and she knew she wanted to die at Sobell."

Retiree Mrs Phipps, who previously worked catering cricket matches at Christ Church in Oxford, was well-known in Wootton for fundraising for the village's community centre.

The grandmother-of-two was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago and endured 14 bouts of chemotherapy

Mr Phipps said: "She was courageous and inspiring. Talking about her is a pleasure."

The family will pay respects at her cremation at the end of the month, and are accepting donations for Sobell House from mourners instead of flowers, as per her request.

To find out more about the Dying Matters campaign, visit dyingmatters.org.