TICKETS have been selling well for Abingdon Air and Country Show.

Up to 20,000 spectators could attend the event on Sunday at Abingdon Airfield, which will feature a three-hour flying display starting at about 1.30pm.

Show organiser Neil Porter said: “Tickets have been selling well so we are expecting a good turnout and we are hoping the weather stays fine.”

Gates open at 10am and one of the main attractions will be a performance from the Great War Display Team, featuring a Sopwith Camel and a Fokker triplane.

But a de Havilland Sea Vixen and C-130 an RAF Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, which were expected to make an appearance, are no longer available.

Static displays will include more than 45 differing types of aircraft including a Mk 26B Spitfire.

The air show started in 2000 and is run by volunteers.

Visit abingdonairandcountry.co.uk