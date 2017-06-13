FORMER MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, Nicola Blackwood, had some friendly advice yesterday for her Lib Dem successor Layla Moran.

Ms Moran had her first day in Parliament and welcomed the tips following her victory after Thursday’s election.

Ms Blackwood tweeted: “Good luck today Layla Moran & all MPs starting today old & new.

“My advice always allow an extra ten minutes before meetings: YOU WILL GET LOST.”

Ms Moran replied: ‘I see what you mean’.