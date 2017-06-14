LONG before it became fashionable to convert barns and industrial premises into desirable residences, one Abingdon resident had this vision.

Walkers on the Thames Path and boaters making their way downstream from Abingdon Bridge pass one of the town's most picturesque views: a gabled house with timbered leaded bay windows facing upstream, with the spire of St Helen's Church in the background.

A view seemingly unaltered.

However, before the late 19th century, the view was somewhat different.

The site had been in commercial use since at least the 15th century when it was used as a dye-house.

Centuries later it was the headquarters of the Tomkins family malting business.

When the Tomkins connection ceased, it was purchased in 1863 by the Copeland brothers, Ebenezer and Joseph, who dealt in coal, iron and tin – for a price of £500.

By this time the area was a jumble of buildings: several old tenements enclosing a yard with a malthouse, stable, and the sheds.

In 1899 this semi-industrial area was bought by Charles Alfred Pryce, a Gravesend born solicitor, to convert into a private residence.

He chose Harry Redfern, an Abingdon architect influenced by the arts and crafts movement, to bring about the transformation.

Permission had to be obtained from the Thames Conservancy to insert the window overlooking the Thames.

Pryce named his house Helnestowe recalling the tradition that an Anglo-Saxon nunnery had once occupied the site of St Helen's Church.

Throughout his life Pryce was involved in the affairs of the town: borough councillor, mayor (1896-1897) and alderman.

He also stood as a Liberal party candidate for the Northern or Abingdon Division in two General Elections in the 1890s, losing to Philip Wroughton, the Conservative candidate, by only 326 votes in 1892.

He was Master of Christ's Hospital on three occasions but resigned from the charity in 1923.

He also had a close association with Abingdon School as a member of its governing body.

Pryce married Ellen Challenor in 1882 but sadly she died at the early age of 28 and is remembered in a stained glass window in St Michael's Church.

Their only son, Alfred Owen Challenor Pryce, attended Abingdon School where he excelled as an athlete.

He, too, qualified as a solicitor in 1907 and became clerk to the Abingdon Borough Justices.

In 1914 he enlisted in the Royal Naval Division and was involved in the expedition to Gallipoli.

He was killed in action in Flanders on April 14, 1918.

In memory of his son, who had been a member of the choir at St Michael's, Pryce presented the oak choir stalls carved with his son's regimental badge to the church.

C.A. Pryce is best remembered for his public service, as a county court officer, borough councillor and clerk to the Borough Justices.

The Abingdonian describes him as 'churchman and philanthropist'.

He died in 1927.

His heir was his nephew Frederick Heath Pryce, also a qualified solicitor, who once played at full back for Abingdon Town Football Club.

The house has passed through various ownerships and is now the offices of West Waddy ADP.