THE UK is at a crucial point in its history.

Our county, especially the Oxford Green Belt, is being devastated by overdevelopment.

Local housing needs, inflated numerically and in price by pressure from developers, lobbyists, and local and national government, means we must resist via protest and exercising our democratic rights.

But the problem is far bigger than housing alone.

Throughout life I have entered various campaigns, in service of fair play, the environment and climate change, the NHS, human rights, the local community, even for and against the European Union.

I think it was worth it. How does one start? The simple answer is: ordinary people can make a difference, becoming extraordinary.

Locally I joined campaigns to save Radley Lakes and Abingdon’s Abbey Meadow outdoor swimming pool.

They still exist – the wetland wildlife site in Radley is a gem in the Green Belt; the pool remodelled to launch next season.

Years ago, staff and unions at JET, Culham’s world-leading EU Fusion experiment – where I worked for 27 years – defeated the European Commission in court, gaining equal treatment for British staff.

Recently two locals forced a Tory u-turn to compensate veterans dying from mesothelioma, the asbestos cancer, contracted in service.

After the Boxing Day tsunami in Asia, our community supported the relief effort including Abingdon’s Christ Church, Oxford Central Mosque in Cowley Road, and nearby Tibetan Buddhist Centre (Thrangu House): people of difference collaborating, still inspirational today for common cause.

Currently I am campaigning to protect Green Belt land, particularly in Abingdon.

Green Belt land in Abingdon, where the proposed diamond interchange on the A34 would be. Pic: Peter Harbour

Green Belts serve five basic purposes, two particularly pertinent to Abingdon – to prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another and to preserve the setting and special character of historic towns.

Abingdon, historically in Berkshire, has always been powerful and separate from Oxford.

Greedy developers will cause merging if not stopped. National and local government helps them, calling it progress. Progress for their rich pals, misery for ordinary people.

I believe there are 11 main threats to Green Belt in and around Abingdon. They are:

The proposed diamond interchange on A34 at Lodge Hill

Super-highway from A34 to M40 via Lodge Hill, funded by major development along its length

Park and ride at Lodge Hill

100-space lorry park at Lodge Hill

950 homes obliterating Lodge Hill between Tilsley Park and Peachcroft Farm, plus more in Radley and Kennington

The city of Oxford’s so-called unmet housing need

Excessive housing demand predicted in SHMA (the county’s Strategic Market Housing Assessment)

Strip development along old Oxford Road will ensue, stimulating further infill

Oxford University selling land around Oxford

A new Chinese university at Foxcombe Hall in Boars Hill

Weakening of the economy with Brexit

The EU matters to me, not just because it is vital to science in our area but also because my family is scattered across many EU countries and I have received hospital treatment in seven.

So I just say, thanks EU for everything, including the EHIC card and cheap phone calls.

But what is the remedy for all this? You can join local campaigns – are you up for it? The first step in beginning a successful campaign is to work out what you want changed and who can change it.

Make sure you know which local council deals with which problem. Lobby local councillors, MPs, MEPs – sometimes they turn out to share your mission.

Treat them as your friends, not your enemies. Start a petition online and use social media to promote it. Find a snappy motif to describe your campaign.

Get early publicity via local media, be it press, radio or broadcast, and ask questions at council meetings.

Avoid breaking the law in your campaigns, but don’t expect the law never to be used against you.

That happened to me when I received a High Court injunction during the campaign to save Radley Lakes. It was very scary but there was advice available from all quarters.

Make no mistake: campaigning affects the health, both physically and mentally.

At the same time it broadens the experience, and shows you a side of life you would never have known about.