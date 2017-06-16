NEWLY-ELECTED MP Layla Moran has been made education spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats.

Ms Moran beat Conservative rival Nicola Blackwood in last week’s General Election, becoming one of only 12 MPs elected for the party.

Following the resignation of party leader Tim Farron, the former physics teacher was selected to represent the party on education issues today.

After losing out by nearly 10,000 votes to Ms Blackwood in 2015 she enjoyed a significant swing in her favour to win by 816 votes.

Born to a British father and a Palestinian mother, Ms Moran became the first MP of Palestinian descent.

She was sworn into Parliament earlier this week.