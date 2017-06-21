A CAMPAIGN to salvage children's services in Abingdon has been struck by a double-edged sword.

Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to hand over £35,500 to help South Abingdon Children's Centre relaunch some of its services – but a £90,000 grant previously pledged by Abingdon Town Council has come into question.

The centre shut in April after the county council pulled funding, but the local authority's cabinet yesterday announced the centre had succeeded in bidding for a share of a £1m pot set aside to help centres keep going.

A report written by council officers said: "The [decision] panel agreed that this was a strong proposal, and welcomed that the proposal seeks to in-effect create a community hub.

"The panel noted the high level of external funding from Abingdon Town Council and commended the group on securing this."

A community group called Abingdon Carousel was set up to save the centre in Caldecott Chase, stressing that 41 per cent of children in Caldecott are 'living in poverty'.

Among members of the group is town councillor Samantha Bowring, who was pleased the group's bid had succeeded and that the council had offered free rent accommodation for one year.

But she noted the town council was yet to confirm a grant of £30,000 per year for the next three years, which was conditionally agreed earlier this year.

The town council has sent a list of questions quizzing Abingdon Carousel on its business plan, requesting more information including governance documents and information about trustees.

Mrs Bowring said: "A lot of the questions could be answered by reading the plan.

"The information we've supplied is in line with that given by other organisations that the town council has given large grants to.

"Relevant experts at Oxfordshire County Council have said 'this works'."

She said she felt the town council was being 'difficult' and she was 'not totally confident' the grant would be given, adding: "In the past, they've been known to change their minds."

The town council grant hinged on the community group presenting a viable business plan and could be crucial to the centre's future.

Leader of the town council Mike Badcock said: "Our grant was subject to conditions and we've written to them asking to explain certain parts.

"When we've got those answers, we will decide what we are going to do.

"We have got nothing to hide, we are just asking questions – £90,000 is an awful lot of money."

The sum would be paid for by a council tax rise equal to £2.50 a year at band D level, and would be put towards costs such as staff salaries and rent.

Claire Preston, who relied on the centre when her five children were growing up, said: "It would be really nice if we could get it back up and running.

"It helped me get back to work and set up my own business. It's a whole support network."

The Saxton Road resident helps on the PTA for neighbouring Caldecott Primary School, which hopes to use some of the children's centre for nursery provision if it reopens.

The 30-year-old said: "We had an open day and so many people came and said they felt they were going to lose so much [with the closure of the centre].

"It's sad, they really need somewhere to go."

Abingdon Carousel hope to get South Abingdon Children's Centre at least partially open by September, offering a skeleton service with sessions such as drop-ins with health visitors.

Oxfordshire County Council stopped funding 31 of the county's 44 children's centres from April, and two of seven early intervention hubs, replacing them with a new targeted service aimed only at the most vulnerable youngsters aged up to 19.

In Abingdon it will partly be delivered from early intervention hub The Net in Stratton Way.

North Abingdon Children's Centre shut in February due to the cuts, but the South Abingdon business plan said it hopes to 'help cover the gap' by partnering up with service providers in North Abingdon.

