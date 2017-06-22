STUDENTS learnt a valuable lesson from an award-winning author as they reflected on World Refugee Day.

On Tuesday St Helen and St Katharine students invited refugee charity Asylum Welcome and author Gill Lewis to the school.

During the visit, the students spent time reading Mrs Lewis's novel 'A Story Like the Wind', which looks at the refugee crisis.

The novel was inspired by the image of a Syrian refugee playing his violin at border control.

Mrs Lewis said: "Stories enable us to step into someone else's shoes and understand the world outside our own experiences.

"Building empathy for others is our first real step towards peace.

"I encouraged the students to embrace the power of music and stories, which we can weave together to connect us all."

Over the school year, the students have raised more than £2,000 to support the charity's work.

Director of Asylum Welcome Kate Smart said: "This collaboration between an altruistic school community, an inspired writer and a dynamic charity shows that when people from different backgrounds work together they can be a powerful force for good."