THOUSANDS of people tucked into a mouth-watering array of foods from all over the word in Abingdon.

Families gathered at Rye Farm Meadow on Saturday for the fourth annual Abingdon Food and Drink Festival.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Abingdon Vesper, the festival displayed more than 70 food stalls, chef demonstrations, micro-brewery ales and live music from 10am to 6pm.

And the event was such a success that some food stalls sold out of all their dishes before the end of the day.

Member of The Rotary Club David Wilde said the event saw nearly 4,000 enter the meadow.

He added: “It was a brilliant day and it all turned out well.

“Some stallholders sold out early and a lot of people stayed right until the end.

“The food we had was from every continent in the world.

“We had street food from South America, food from Africa, Asia, India.

“Anything you wanted to eat, you could probably find it there.

“There was a friendly atmosphere, it was buzzing really.”

Mr Wilde said the rotary club was expecting to raise about £12,000 from the food and drink festival. The money raised will go to several of the club’s charities, which are based locally, nationally and internationally.

Peppered in between the food and drink stalls on Saturday were demonstration kitchens from Brookes Restaurant Cookery and Wine School, Emily Stewart, Mariella Bliss and Paul Bellchambers - The Late Chef.

Back by popular demand were The Unsung Roots and Witney-based duo Muddy Johnson once again provided live entertainment. This year’s festival also saw Abingdon-based The Ock Street Band perform.

Mr Wilde thanked the festival sponsors and praised members of the Rotary Club who organised the event, including the chief organiser Tim Barrett.

The Rotary Club will now turn its attention to the Dragon Boat Racing event on the River Thames at Rye Farm Meadow on September 3.