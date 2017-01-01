MARKS & Spencer is finally set to come to Abingdon, with plans for the retail giant to open a foodhall in the town.

The new store would form part of the redevelopment of Fairacres Retail Park off Marcham Road by family-run Mays Properties Ltd and could create 55 new jobs.

Planning permission for four new retail units, including a DIY store, on phase two of the retail park was approved in December last year.

While negotiations continue with existing tenants over future plans, Mays Properties Ltd has announced that Marks & Spencer is 'keen' to take one of the smaller new units.

Director of Mays Properties Ltd Richard May said: "We are very pleased and excited with Marks & Spencer’s interest and feel they could deliver positive economic benefits to Abingdon.

"Marks & Spencer has told us that they have been looking for representation in Abingdon for a number of years but have been unable to find a unit to meet their requirements.

"Our phase two scheme incorporates a unit of 1,486 square metres (16,000 sq ft), which would meet their requirements."

A planning application to allow food to be sold from one of the units in phase two has been submitted to Vale of White Horse District Council and a decision is expected in September.

The application included a review by commercial property agents VSL, which showed there are no available or suitable sites in or on the edge of the town centre to accommodate the foodhall.

Mr May added: "We know from speaking to Marks & Spencer that they have a limited capital expenditure programme nationally for their foodhall programme.

"If a site being pursued proves not to be available, or permission cannot be secured, that capital expenditure will be reallocated to another location elsewhere in the country where Marks & Spencer is confident there are good prospects of a deliverable alternative.

"If it were not for the availability of a new unit in our proposed phase two scheme then there would be no prospect of attracting Marks & Spencer to Abingdon."

Plans for a multi-million pound revamp of The Charter area in the town centre, including a new supermarket, have been abandoned, it was confirmed last year.

No supermarket could be found to anchor the £50m redevelopment.

Mr May added: "We have worked very closely over the last 10 years with the district council and various town centre organisations in bringing forward a development on the Fairacres Retail Park that complements the town centre and it is widely accepted that we have successfully achieved that.

"We are very confident that Fairacres Retail Park will continue to complement the town centre.

"A new Marks & Spencer foodhall would be another reason for shoppers choosing Abingdon rather than competing towns."

Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran said: "M&S would be welcomed in Abingdon – the town also wants more independent shops."

Marks & Spencer has not yet commented.