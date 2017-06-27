A SCHOOLGIRL said she was 'amazed' after stumbling across a cluster of rare four and five-leaf clovers.

Mum Lesley Reynolds was walking her dogs while curious daughter Charlotte crouched nearby looking for the lucky four-leaf plants.

The 13-year-old was in disbelief after unearthing a fistful of clovers with five leaves, camouflaged among blades of grass.

Mrs Reynolds said: "She suddenly shouted 'I've found five!' She couldn't believe it. She was yelling that she had found another, she was just finding more and more of them."

The pair were pottering through fields in Abingdon near Long Furlong Community Centre, close to where they live, the Saturday before last.

Charlotte had set her sights on finding another lucky clover after her mum found a four-leaf mutation in the same spot in previous weeks.

Her mum said: "I was thrilled when I found mine – I put it in a flower press and Charlotte said she wanted to look for one.

"She likes photographing things and any kind of wildlife."

The determined teenager returned to the same field in hope of discovering others, but got more than she bargained for after spying the extra leaves.

Her mum Mrs Reynolds, 56, said: "There was a little patch of clovers that she was looking at. When she shouted over I thought 'no, don't be silly'. To find so many of them is just unbelievable.

"I think it's a bit of a freak thing, it's so bizarre. I thought 'wow'. It's extra lucky."

They were out walking with dogs Heidi, a border collie, and short-tailed Stumpy, a boxer and Staffordshire bull terrier cross.

After returning on Wednesday and finding three more, Charlotte has now found a total of 11 five-leaf clovers and several more four-leaf clovers.

The pupil at Iffley Academy in Oxford said: "It was amazing – I felt really happy and excited. I don't know what I'm going to do with them, but I've pressed some."

Clovers are common in the UK but generally only have three leaves, and folklore suggests finding one with a fourth leaf brings good luck.

Researchers have suggested the probability of finding a four-leaf clover is about one in 10,000.

Five-leafed mutations are even rarer and superstition suggests they will bring wealth.

Charlotte, who loves ballroom dancing, is huge fan of Oxford City Stars ice hockey team and never misses a home match.

Perhaps her extra helping of good luck might bring about a meeting with her favourite players; Darren Elliott and Jason Ikin.

According to the Guinness World Records, the most leaves ever found on a clover stem were a whopping 56.

The monster specimen was discovered by a clover researcher in Japan in 2009.