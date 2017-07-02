A HOMEOWNER called 999 last night after an out-of-control garden bonfire threatened to burn down their house.

The resident of Netherton near Abingdon called the fire brigade at 6pm telling them the fire was rapdily spreading across the garden.

The department sent two fire engines from Abingdon and Oxford and firefighters said they quickly brought the blaze under control.

However the service has also warned other homeowners of the serious risk that even a small wind can have on a garden fire.

Station manager Simon Belcher from Oxford said: "This comes as a timely reminder to take care when having a bonfire, as when the weather is dry and windy like it has been today, they can easily get out of control.

"We advise everyone against burning their garden waste, and recommend that they take it to the local waste and recycling centres as a better option.

"If you must have a bonfire then you need to consider where it is set, that it is kept well away from buildings, trees and fences, as well as ensuring that it is attended at all times by an adult with a hose or buckets of water."