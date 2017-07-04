AN electrician who downed tools to tour the world on two wheels has finally returned.

Peter Reynolds was given a lively welcome back to his hometown, two years and 6,480,000 pedal strokes after embarking on an epic cycling adventure.

The 32-year-old set off from Market Place in Abingdon on October 17, 2015, and has since explored 16 countries in four continents during the trip of a lifetime.

He said: "It's opened my eyes – it's like you've got a magnifying glass in front of you. Time feels more precious."

The electrical fitter has camped under the stars in the Australian outback, watched the sun rise at the Grand Canyon in the United States and dived into turquoise oceans in Indonesia.

Speaking about some of his favourite destinations, he said: "I had no idea what to expect in Vietnam, but you just go with the flow there.

"Everything is cheap, the children are always smiling and there is a lovely climate.

"When you stop for food, they will go and bring out their families for you to speak to.

"Everything is entertaining – they would be doing charades to describe what to eat.

"The people there were so unreserved, it is really refreshing.

"The Grand Canyon was so mesmerising. I spent a couple of sunrises just sitting on the edge of a rock looking at it."

Mr Reynolds said it was 'really overwhelming' to see crowds cheer him back into Market Place the Saturday before last, as his journey came to an end.

He said: "I'm still processing it. I'm just trying to keep busy – I've got into baking and I'm still editing videos and photos."

Mr Reynolds said his taste for adventure began as a boy when he joined the Scouts, which sparked a love for the outdoors and an active lifestyle.

The North Abingdon resident began planning his world trip after watching a television documentary called The Man Who Cycled The World, about British cyclist Mark Beaumont.

His first leg began with a cycle from Abingdon to Portsmouth, then a ferry to France.

Throughout the entire trip he covered 15,000 miles, with help from six flights and three boat trips, and passed through Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

He endured temperatures ranging between -6C and 35C, and on one day completed a cycling slog of 130 miles in 18 hours.

Mr Reynolds, who grew up in Abingdon, said he was 'already itching to go back' but might have to wait a while, as he is due to go back to work in August.