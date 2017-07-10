VISITORS to Millets Farm are set to have a whale of a time in this year’s seaside-themed maize maze.

From Friday to early September, the Frilford garden centre will open its doors to maze lovers in a fest of fun and games.

The south Oxfordshire maze is this year cut into the shape of a giant ice-cream, complete with bridges, vantage points to see out over the maze’s beautiful patterns and miles of paths to wander and get lost in.

Three individual mazes make up this year’s main attraction, as well as woodlands to explore, a fort maze, a courtyard of activities and a promenade that includes crazy golf and go-karts.

As well as the maze, a variety of seaside-themed games including rock pool school, 'see! creatures', 'boats ahoy', 'ice cream dream' and 'message in a bottle' are also on offer.

People who want something a little scarier are also welcome to go to one of the torchlit nights in the maze, held this year on September 2 and 9, from 7pm until 10pm.

The tropical maize plants, native to Mexico, usually reach about 7ft in height, and Milletts' operations manager Daren Fisher is optimistic for the opening on Friday.

He said: "The recent balmy summer weather has meant we will open with a lush, tall maze."

Millets’ first maize maze in 1997 was the first of its kind in the UK and earned the farm a Guinness World Record.

Comprising 3.73 miles of pathway, set in eight acres of land, it took some visitors more than four hours to complete.

Since then, the maze has enjoyed much success with about 10,000 guests attending annually.

Each year, organisers have made different themes, ranging from the Battle of Trafalgar in 2005 to commemorate the battle's 200th anniversary to an Olympic rowing boat in 2012 to celebrate the London Olympics.

Mr Fisher said: "We have had a different theme all of the many years we have grown a maize maze and this year the events team wanted something to save our visitors a trip to the coast so the only thing we are missing is the sea."

Tickets cost £6.99 for children and adults and group tickets start at £26 for a group of four.

Season passes are also available.

The maze at Millets Farm Centre is open daily from Friday to Sunday, September 3, from 9.30am to 6pm, as well as the September 9-10 weekend.

More information including booking details can be found at Millets website milletsfarmcentre.com