ELECTIONS have been blamed for delaying a document detailing Abingdon's future.

Abingdon Town Council has pointed the finger at purdah – a pre-election period during which civil servants cannot make controversial announcements – for holding up its community-led plan.

Consultation on the 'Abingdon for All' plan was due to launch this month, but has been postponed until September.

A statement on the council's website said: "Matters have been delayed for a number of reasons, not least of which was the extended period of purdah relating to the county [council] and general elections, which severely restricted our ability progress matters, issue publicity and engage the public."

The plan will set out a vision for Abingdon's future, outlining preferences for development including housing and community facilities.

In January 2016 the council set aside £10,000 to start the community-led plan, which is less influential than a more costly version called a neighbourhood plan.

Town councillor Sandy Lovatt chaired a working group set up to lead it, and previously stressed Abingdon's need for 'clear policy and coherent opinion'.

But the Herald has learnt he has since stepped down.

Mr Lovatt said he 'declined to chair the committee' again but did not want to go into detail about his decision.

Town council clerk Nigel Warner said the committee will appoint his replacement in the coming weeks.

He said: "Through purdah there were restrictions on publicity because of the county council elections then that rolled straight into the General Election, which pushed it way back.

"Talking about the direction of Abingdon's future could quite easily have got wound up in what was happening in June.

"Obviously we hadn't been able to talk to as many people – we need time to get the material out and say what we are going to be doing; to really build up to it.

"We want to see the consultation done properly rather than rush it.

He said another reason was that people tend to 'wind down' in July and August due to the school break, adding: "It's best to push it back to September when people are fresh back from holiday and raring to go."

Christine Lalley, county officer for the Oxfordshire Association of Local Councils, said it was plausible that purdah had delayed the process.

She said: "There were two lots of purdah almost following on from each other – it put the brakes on anything that might have been faintly controversial.

"Town and parish councils have to be careful, especially if councillors with double or triple hats [sitting on different councils] end up spouting out about something potentially political."

Residents will be invited to share opinions in September on what the plan should include.

Updates will be shared via abingdon.gov.uk/partners/community-led-plan.