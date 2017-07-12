MOVES to take Britain out of Europe’s atomic regulator could be a ‘disaster’ for research at a top Oxfordshire science facility, four Oxford MPs have claimed.

During a debate yesterday in Westminster Hall, Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds, Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran, Henley MP John Howell and Wantage MP Ed Vaizey challenged Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave Euratom as part of the process of formally leaving the EU.

They said there needs to be a secure plan in place, whether Britain leaves the EU and Euratom or becomes an associate member of the international organisation for the future of the nuclear fusion programme and research at Culham Science Centre.

Ms Dodds said: “Culham has a very bright future and I hope it will continue to develop nuclear fusion to be hopefully used as a clean energy source for the world.

“I am pleased that the debate brought so many MPs together from across parties to really challenge a decision which could really have a negative impact on all the work being done at Culham.”

The Government has only pledged funding for the nuclear fusion programme at Culham until 2020.

Mr Vaizey, a former culture minister, added: “[Leaving Euratom] would be a disaster.

“I think it is very important that we stay in Euratom and I am urging the government to look at possibilities.

“There are jobs and investment at high risk if we get this wrong.

“The debate was a good opportunity to show the cross party support for a solution.”

MPs were told an ‘imminent announcement’ would be made on Culham’s future.