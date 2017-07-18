ANDREW and Sally Hall made an emotional return to their son's primary school for an art project in his memory.

Skye Hall died aged five in 2014 after fighting a brain tumour for a year.

The following year, Blue Skye Thinking, a charity established to help fund research in childhood brain tumours, broke the world record for the largest loom land in history as part of the 'Loom to the Moon' project.

Skye died from radio-chemo neurotoxicity, where healthy cells in his brain and spinal cord were damaged by the traditional treatments of radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Now a second project using loom bands is under way and on Tuesday at Skye's school, Rush Common Primary in Abingdon, pupils from his year helped to create a new art installation which will be installed in the atrium of the West Wing at the John Radcliffe Hospital, the home of Oxford Children's Hospital where Skye was treated.

Mrs Hall, 39, said she was delighted to see Skye's classmates using loom bands to create artwork for the new installation.

She added: "This is Skye's class so you can't help but have a heavy heart when you think of what might have been.

"This has been a work in progress since we got the world record and we have got artist Jane Watt on board to help create the installation.

"We wanted to encapsulate the phenomenal work of all the children who took part in the Loom to the Moon world record.

"The artwork will be situated in the main atrium of the West Wing and we would like it to be completed before the end of this year, the 10th anniversary of the children's hospital."

Loom to the Moon aimed to create a loom band long enough to reach the moon.

It eventually ended up breaking the Guinness World Record at 30,000m.

Mr and Mrs Hall visited the school with three-week-old son Beau, and son Jesse, five.

Their other son Flynn, who is 22 months old, was staying with his grandparents.

Mr Hall, 45, a former teacher at Abingdon School who is now deputy headteacher of Dean Close School in Cheltenham, said: "It still feels incomplete without Skye – there is always a feeling that someone is missing and that's so hard, it's very emotional coming back here."

Eleanor Wilmott, eight, from Abingdon, one of the pupils helping to create artwork for the installation, said: "I really liked working with the loom bands."

Suffolk-based artist Jane Watt is making a series of cog-filled panels, featuring resin-soaked loom bands in the cogs, as part of the giant installation.

She said: "Children at the hospital will be able to reach some of the cogs and interact with it by turning the cogs.

"We are hoping the installation will be about 20m high and reach the second floor where the children's hospital is."

The Halls are asking local businesses to sponsor individual panels in the new artwork to fund research paid for by the charity and the cost of materials used in the installation.

Mr Hall said the charity has provided £120,000 for a full-time researcher for four years at a research unit at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, which focuses on paediatric brain tumours.

He added: "It's important to make sure we are funding targeted research so that treatment can be individualised, rather than having blanket treatment protocols."

Ruth Charity, arts coordinator at the Oxford Radcliffe Hospitals Charitable Funds, said: "The Loom to the Moon artwork will create a vibrant and colourful welcome to the children’s hospital for young patients, and their families, helping to make the hospital a less intimidating place to visit.

"As a fun, interactive artwork we hope it will engage children, taking their mind off their treatment and providing a distraction from pain, anxiety and stress."